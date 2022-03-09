City of London to receive over $850,000 in additional funds to combat homelessness this year
Queen's Park will be allocating more cash to help those experiencing homelessness in London and across Southwestern Ontario in 2022.
As part of the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program, London will receive $852,742 more in 2022 for a total of $13,375,000 from the province, while St. Thomas will get $128,192 in additional funds for a total of $1,791,600.
Chatham-Kent will see $177,838 extra this year for a total of $2,846,600 and Windsor will receive a bump of $647,957 for a grand total of $12,470,100.
“As cities like London, Windsor and Chatham continue to lead Ontario’s economic recovery, we need to make sure no one is left behind,” said Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex in a news release Wednesday. “That is why our government is making common-sense investments to help people keep roofs over their heads, stay on the job, and build stronger communities for us all.”
The new Homelessness Prevention Program launches on April 1, combining three former homeless initiatives.
