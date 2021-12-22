City of London to support challenge to Quebec's Bill 21

London city council has voted in favour of supporting a legal challenge to Quebec's Bill 21.

They met virtually Tuesday evening due to the rising COVID-19 case count resulting from the Omicron variant.

Council voted to join other municipalities by providing $100,000 to support a legal challenge underway by three national organizations.

Councillors have expressed outrage at the Quebec law that bans the wearing of religious symbols by public sector workers in a position of power.

Councillor Mariam Hamou said, “This secular law is about taking away freedom. And anytime you take away freedom you erode democracy. That’s one reason we have to fight against this bill.”

Recently a Quebec teacher was reassigned for wearing a hijab in the classroom.