City of London truck careens into side of 100 Kellogg Ln. building

A two-vehicle collision involving a City of London pickup truck sent the truck into the side of a building located at 100 Kellogg Ln. on Friday.

On Friday, a crash ensued involving a grey vehicle and a City of London pickup truck.

The force of the collision reportedly sent the truck into the brick wall of a building located at 100 Kellogg Ln.

The eastbound lanes of Dundas Street East at Nightingale Avenue are currently closed.

How long the road closure will be in effect for and the cause of the crash remain unclear.

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe