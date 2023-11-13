City of North Bay hosts Road Safety Strategy Open House

The City of North Bay is organizing an open house to discuss street and sidewalk safety with residents next week.

The event with give citizens a chance to learn more about the city's road safety strategy project.

According to city data, there are over 800 crashes in North Bay annually – 100 of which result in death or serious injury.

The initiative is led by engineering consulting firm CIMA+.

The development of the official strategy will include a review of existing transportation infrastructure standards and will incorporate insights from public consultations and other key stakeholders.

"Certainly the public's input is very key on strategies that we can utilize so that people not only have the perception but the actual safety," said Mayor Peter Chirico,

"We try and make sure our streets are safe."

Once implemented, the Road Safety Strategy will inform decisions on road design, traffic regulation, signage and potential safety measures such as automated speed enforcement.

The strategy is slated for the city council's approval next summer.

The Road Safety Strategy Open House will be held at city hall on Nov. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Prior to the open house, residents are encouraged to complete the North Bay Road Safety Strategy Survey.