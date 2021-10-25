Northern Ontario city reels in expensive painting
The City of North Bay has reeled in a painting called 'The Big Fish' from an anonymous donor. It was painted by a local artist Dennis Geden.
At last week’s meeting, council voted to accept the original painting. The donor will receive an income tax receipt for the painting's appraised value of $35,000.
At the meeting, Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch said the city has a large collection of artwork at city hall and that the new piece will fit in nicely.
"We want to thank the donor. This is not the first piece they've donated to us" said Vrebosch. "It's an iconic piece and will be a wonderful addition to the city's collection."
Geden was born and raised in North Bay and his artwork has been exhibited in Canada, the United States and Europe. He currently he maintains his art studio in the city.
Geden is a founding member of the White Water Gallery. In 2001, he received an honorary doctorate of letters from Nipissing University, where he also taught in the fine arts department.
Mayor Al McDonald said the city will be sending a letter to the donor thanking them for the painting on behalf of city council and the citizens of North Bay.
-
Southern Manitoba resident celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren’t COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.
-
18-year-old struck by vehicle in Brampton sustains life-altering injuries: policeAn 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital this morning with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
-
Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win.
-
County of Simcoe to discuss offering sizing swap for new garbage binsThe County of Simcoe will be holding a virtual workshop regarding the new waste bins that have frustrated a number of residents.