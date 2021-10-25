Northern Ontario city reels in expensive painting

The City of North Bay has reeled in a painting called 'The Big Fish' from an anonymous donor. It was painted by a local artist Dennis Geden.

At last week’s meeting, council voted to accept the original painting. The donor will receive an income tax receipt for the painting's appraised value of $35,000.

At the meeting, Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch said the city has a large collection of artwork at city hall and that the new piece will fit in nicely.

"We want to thank the donor. This is not the first piece they've donated to us" said Vrebosch. "It's an iconic piece and will be a wonderful addition to the city's collection."

Geden was born and raised in North Bay and his artwork has been exhibited in Canada, the United States and Europe. He currently he maintains his art studio in the city.

Geden is a founding member of the White Water Gallery. In 2001, he received an honorary doctorate of letters from Nipissing University, where he also taught in the fine arts department.

Mayor Al McDonald said the city will be sending a letter to the donor thanking them for the painting on behalf of city council and the citizens of North Bay.