City of Orillia, Ont., upholds ban on ice cream trucks on residential streets

Orillia city councillors voted against lifting a ban on roving ice cream trucks on residential streets, citing safety concerns for children, as they debated new safety measures proposed by city staff.

City Coun. Ralph Cipolla became emotional while recalling how his five-year-old nephew died after being hit by a vehicle while running for an ice cream truck in the '60s in Oshawa.

"He heard the ring from the ice cream truck, ran across the road and... I get emotional, so please forgive me... and he got hit," Cipolla said. "That really stuck with me."

Cipolla said he feels it's his duty to keep Orillia's children safe.

City staff had made proposals to mitigate safety concerns, including flashing lights, keeping the treat trucks away from schools and parks, and limiting where they could park.

While it wasn't enough to satisfy most of the councillors, some members of council backed the safety measures.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth said he believes the safety issues could be addressed with the measures proposed by city staff and mentioned he intends to resurrect the issue down the road.

But for Cipolla, the issue hits too close to home.

"I don't want to be responsible for some parent losing their child," he said.

Meanwhile, some parents said they want their kids to be safe while enjoying the same memories they had as children.

"I grew up having ice cream trucks around, now we're making the same memories with our kids, and it's really sad that they're considering taking that away," said one Orillia mother.

The City of Orillia isn't the only municipality with a ban on roaming ice cream trucks.

Several other Ontario cities don't allow them, including Collingwood, Grimsby, Oakville, Orangeville, Owen Sound, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn and St. Thomas.