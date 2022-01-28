City of Orillia hiring summer camp recruits

After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the City of Orillia is welcoming back summer camp for kids.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be offering different camps that provide the opportunity for children to be engaged and excited to come to camp," said Megan Visser, recreation program supervisor.

The City will bring back camps for children aged four to 16, with some new camp themes and old favourites, including Kiddie Camp, Counsellor in Training, Adventure Camp, and Theatre Arts Camp.

Recruits are needed to fill several positions this summer.

The City will be hiring motivated individuals with pay ranging from $16.65 to $19.64 per hour.

"As a former camp staff member, I can attest that working in camps was an amazing experience with great hours, new friendships and connections, the opportunity for growth, and the rewarding feeling of being a role model to children in our community," Visser said.

Summer camp applicants can apply online until Feb. 25.

The City said it is working with the health unit to ensure COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, masking, and extensive cleaning.

Early bird camp registration begins March 8. Spaces may be limited, so the City encourages checking the digital Summer Splash recreation guide on March 7 for details about the 2022 day camps.