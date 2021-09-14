City of Orillia latest municipality to implement vaccine policy for staff

The City of Orillia is joining several other municipalities implementing a vaccine policy for employees, requiring staff to provide proof of vaccination.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the city said employees who haven't been vaccinated or who don't disclose their vaccination status "will be required to complete mandatory education on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination."

The city will allow medical exemptions, but those employees will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

The policy takes effect on Nov. 15, giving employees eight weeks to get both vaccine doses.

Additionally, the city is working to implement Ontario's vaccine certificate that restricts access to unvaccinated residents at certain indoor businesses, such as the Orillia Opera House. It comes into effect in one week, on Sept. 22.