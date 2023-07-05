City of Orillia takes action to create more affordable housing

The City of Orillia is taking action to increase the supply of affordable housing units.

"Our council recognizes that issues such as housing affordability have a significant impact in our community," stated Mayor Don MacIsaac.

The City aims to hire a housing coordinator, double its contribution to the affordable housing fund, and provide financial assistance to help organizations increase the affordable housing supply locally.

Raising the Roof Orillia was presented with a cheque for $129,250 to help with the purchase price of land at 25 Peter Street North and additional fees associated with its development application.

The proposed redevelopment of the existing post office building on Peter Street North would house new residential units, including 24 affordable units. The post office would remain on the first floor.

Raising the Roof Orillia was the first recipient to receive grant funding under the City's Affordable Housing Incentives Program.

"This development will add to Orillia's affordable housing supply and, together with our partners, we will also provide support to residents," said Adrian Dingle, director of Housing Development for Raising the Roof Orillia.

The City established an Affordable Housing Reserve Fund in 2020 to support eligible organizations willing to increase the affordable housing supply.