City of Orillia wants to know what's in your garbage bag

The City of Orillia is moving to a clear garbage bag program to cut the amount of recyclable and compostable material that ends up in the landfill.

Starting Feb. 7, crews will stop collecting dark garbage bags.

Residents and businesses will be required to use only clear plastic bags for waste.

According to the City, nearly 36 per cent of what goes to the curb in a garbage bag could go in a recycling or green bin.

The City said it would allow two small "privacy bags," such as regular-sized shopping bags, to hide private items in the clear bag.

"Collection drivers will also leave behind bags that contain a large amount (over 10 per cent) of recycling and compostable material that should go in the recycling or green bins," a release from the City noted.

Residents who prefer to place garbage in a rigid container can continue to do so, but if they line the container it must be with a clear plastic bag.

"City staff have been in contact with local retailers to ensure they are aware of the new program and to stock large and small clear bags for the program's launch in February," said Greg Preston, manager of Environmental Services.

The City said the program would also limit hazardous items, like batteries, paint, and oil, from heading to the landfill.

Complete information on the program is available here.