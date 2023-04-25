City of Ottawa aims to make relaunch of service line program less confusing

The City of Ottawa is re-launching a campaign to reassure homeowners that a water, sewer, and storm line warranty repair program is not a scam.

The city has extended an agreement endorsing Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC). Residents will be receiving letters again this June, offering a program by the company.

When the program first launched, some residents found the mail-out confusing - or just didn’t trust it.

"A lot of councillors received a lot of e-mails, staff received a lot of e-mails," said Coun. Shawn Menard. "I think there’s a broad recognition as a municipality that we need to do better. I think the rollout of what you’re seeing today is going to accomplish that, and we know there’s benefits for residents who do take this up."

It’s been a couple of years since Ottawa resident Naomi Fowlie first received a letter with the city of Ottawa logo displayed on it. She thought it was suspicious at first.

"My immediate reaction was is this a scam?" she tells CTV News Ottawa.

"That really caught my attention, because scammers use logos all the time," she says. "Immediately, I went in and did some investigating and found out it was an agreement with the city of Ottawa."

The letter is legitimate. SLWC is behind the mailing and they’re allowed to use the city’s logo through an agreement that the city has renewed.

Homeowners are responsible for repairs to the portion of water, sewer, and storm lines located on their property. If a pipe breaks or is clogged, it could be pricy. SLWC offers plans to help cover those costs, which the city says can help homeowners save money.

"This program has been endorsed by 79 municipalities across Ontario, as an option for homeowners to deal with unforeseen water, sewage and storm water pipe issues on their property - including breaks and clogs," says Marilyn Journeaux with the city of Ottawa.

According to the city, there are already around 8,000 policies, with approximately 4,000 residents signed on. Since the program started in Ottawa, about $500,000 worth of work has been done at 350 properties,

"We thought this was a great reason to continue forward," says Brian Simpson with the city.

The city says changes will be made to this latest rollout, including co-branding the letter and removing any perceived undue obligation to reply.

Simpson states the signing onto this program is optional.

"Letters to residents and other communications from the city will highlight that this program is voluntary and optional for residents," he says.

Insurance experts have previously told CTV News Ottawa that some of this coverage or work may already be covered under an existing home insurance policy or that may be available from your insurance company as an option. Homeowners are encouraged to check with their insurance company or broker.

According to the city, SLWC plans are about $10/month for both water and sewer line coverage. The city says it receives a small amount of money through the program, but it is revenue neutral.