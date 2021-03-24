City of Ottawa crews fill 44 per cent fewer potholes

Fewer vehicles on the road and favourable weather have created smooth driving conditions on Ottawa roads this spring.

City of Ottawa crews have filled 36,820 potholes on roads across the city so far this year.

That's 44 per cent fewer potholes compared to the three-year average of 65,928 potholes.

"In general, the number of potholes filled year-over-year vary depending on significant differences in weather conditions and winter snow/freeze/thaw events," said Alain Gonthier, Director of Roads and Parking Services for the city of Ottawa.

"The lower than average numbers this year are mainly attributable to a more favourable winter and spring combined with fewer cars on the road.”

If you see a pothole, you're asked to report it to the city of Ottawa.