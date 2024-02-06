City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing project

The doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.

The City is leasing a former retirement home at 1 Corkstown Rd., right across the street from Andrew Haydon Park. The site is a four-storey, 170-unit building that will now not only house families in need of shelter, but provide other services that can help people find stable housing.

"Transitional housing goes beyond merely providing a safe place to stay. It incorporates a residential component coupled with a range of onsite supports designed to address the diverse needs of families," the City of Ottawa said in a news release on Tuesday.

Approximately 330 families experience homelessness every night, according to the City of Ottawa.

The building Corkstown Road building opened its doors as transitional housing on Monday.

"From life skills training to newcomer support services, such as interpretation services, assistance in finding employment, employment training and aid with immigration processes, the facility is poised to be a comprehensive resource for those seeking a fresh start," the City says. "Education, access to financial assistance and connections with community agencies are also integral components of the onsite programming. These services aim to equip families with the tools they need to break the cycle of homelessness and transition to long-term housing."

According to the City, 840 families who were experiencing homelessness have been successfully moved to long-term housing between January 2022 and August 2023.

The City says it cannot accept donations of clothing, toys, household items and fresh or prepared foods at the site, and instead encourages residents who want to help to donate to charities of their choice.

"The most important thing the community can do is welcome the families on-site as new neighbours," the City says.

Families staying in transitional housing are provided with supplies for daily living, and if needed, referred to community agencies to meet additional needs.