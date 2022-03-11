City of Ottawa issues winter parking ban due to snow

The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban due to the snow in the capital.

A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is calling for the snow that began Friday afternoon to continue into Saturday.

Snowfall amounts between seven and 12 centimetres are expected by Saturday morning.

The daytime winter parking ban will be in effect Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Temperatures will drop to -4 C overnight, but it will feel more like -8 C with the wind chill.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries. The temperature will stay steady throughout the day at -5 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -13 C in the afternoon.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tomorrow evening, and temperatures will drop down to -15 C overnight.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -4 C. Flurries are possible in the evening and temperatures will drop to -6 C overnight.

A winter weather parking ban will be in effect tomorrow, March 12, beginning at 10 am.

Please do not park on #OttCity streets until 7 pm so crews can plow easily and effectively.

More: https://t.co/YYAR3A1NZc pic.twitter.com/PpBS2W0nl3