City of Ottawa lifting mask requirements in most facilities on Monday

The city of Ottawa will lift mask requirements in most municipal facilities on Monday, including at City Hall and sports and recreation facilities.

The Ontario government is scrapping the mandatory mask requirements for most settings on March 21, with the exception of health care settings, long-term care and retirement homes, congregate care settings, shelters, jails and on public transit.

Masks will no longer be mandatory in the following city of Ottawa facilities, starting Monday.

Indoor sports and recreational facilities

Theatres, concert venues, meeting and event spaces

Public libraries

City art galleries

Ottawa Client Service Centres and other counter services

The city says residents are "welcome" to wear masks in city facilities if they prefer to.

"We must all continue to show kindness and compassion to one another and respect individual tolerance for risk when together in public settings," the city said in a statement.

Settings still requiring masks

Masks will still be required for staff and visitors in the following high-risk and congregate care settings in Ottawa.

The city's long-term care homes: Carleton Lodge, Centre d’accueil Champlain, Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home, and Peter D. Clark long-term care home

Physical distancing and respite centres

Ottawa Public Health’s vaccination clinics, dental clinics, sexual health clinics and supervised consumptions services.

Masks will continue to be required on OC Transo buses and on the O-Train, and in stations.

Riders and drivers must also wear masks on Para Transpo minibuses and taxis.