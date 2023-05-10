City of Ottawa proposes new rules for little free libraries on residential properties

Ottawa residents may soon be allowed to install little free libraries closer to the road or sidewalk on their property.

The city of Ottawa is seeking feedback on possible changes to the Use and Care of Roads By-law, proposing to allow the structures within the right-of-way as long as the library is not within two metres of the inside sidewalk edge or inside curb edge, and homeowners submit a letter to the city before setting it up.

A 'Little Free Library' is a small structure with a bookcase, promoting a "take a book, leave a book' free book exchange. The cabinet-sized mini-libraries have become popular over the past few years, with structures set up in several neighbourhoods across the city.

Last June, Council directed staff to explore "alternate approaches" to allow little libraries to be set up in neighbourhoods, after Bylaw Services temporarily ordered a Stittsville family to move their library structure away from the curb of their front lawn.

Wendy Chaytor said she received a letter ordering her family move the little library box back onto her property following a complaint to bylaw. Chaytor received a registered letter from the city stating there was a complaint about the library, and she had to move it back beyond the city's road allowance of 4.3 metres.

The little free libraries are currently prohibited on the city's right-of-way under the city's bylaw, but staff have unveiled possible changes before a report is presented to the transportation committee in June.

The proposed regulations for the little free library on a homeowner’s property will allow a library box under the following conditions: