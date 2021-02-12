Fitness programs and some city of Ottawa services will reopen for in-person visits next week when the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

Ottawa's move to the "orange-restrict" level in Ontario's COVID-19 restriction framework allows some city services to resume, including fitness programs.

The city says recreation services will restart gradually at some locations. Access to most activities will require reservations in advance.

The following activities and programs will resume at city facilities on Feb. 16:

Public and lane swims at select pools

Aquafitness programs

Weight and cardio rooms will reopen with capacity limits

Sport activities with capacity limits and physical distancing measures

Older adult programming

Reservations for these activities can be made beginning Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. Visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/recreation-programs/drop-activities for details.

Visit www.ottawa.ca/recreation for more information on available activities, locations, facility and rink rentals, reservations and COVID-19 related protocols.

Public skating at select city of Ottawa arenas will start on Feb. 20.

Reservations are still required for skating on the outdoor refrigerated rinks, with a maximum capacity of 25 skaters. You must book a free 45-minute reservation for a skating time at www.ottawa.ca/skating.

Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Community outdoor rinks

The Ottawa Public Health directive keeps outdoor skating rink capacity at 25 skaters and 12 for puddle rinks.

Starting Tuesday, non-contact sports scrimmages and play will be permitted on the rinks. The city says skaters may bring hockey sticks and equipment on the ice.

COUNTER SERVICES

The city says in-person services at city of Ottawa Client Service Centres will resume on Feb. 22. Clients can start reserving appointments for that week, starting on Feb. 16.

Service Ottawa – Client Service Centres and Building Code Services

City Hall and Ben Franklin Place (100 Centrepointe Drive) Client Service Centres and Building Code Services counters will be open by appointment only. Visit ottawa.ca for the list of in-person service offerings.

Residents must make an appointment for the Client Service Centre by using the online booking tool on ottawa.ca.

Building Code Services will continue to support application submissions by mail and electronically at buildingpermits@ottawa.ca.

Employment and Social Services and Rent Supplement Program Offices

Limited counter and document drop-off services will be available at 370 Catherine Street, Mary Pitt Centre (second floor west, 100 Constellation Drive), 2020 Walkley Road, and 2339 Ogilvie Road, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For all other services, staff will provide both telephone and email support from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Mary Pitt Centre location (second floor west, 100 Constellation Drive) will also be the only location for limited counter and document drop-off services for the Rent Supplement Program, which will only operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The staff will continue to provide telephone and email support on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Business Licensing Centre

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will continue operations on Monday, February 22 by offering the following in-person services, by appointment:

Business licences (all categories)

Pet registration

To make an appointment, email businesslicensing@ottawa.ca / permisdentreprise@ottawa.ca or by calling 613-580-2424, extension 12735.