City of Ottawa sees 99 per cent compliance in vacant unit tax declarations

The city of Ottawa says nearly everyone who had to declare the occupancy of their properties or risk being taxed has done so.

In a memo Monday, deputy city treasurer of revenue services Joseph Muhuni said the city had received 320,074 completed declarations, accounting for 99 per cent of all properties required to submit.

Residents had until April 30 to declare whether someone was living in their properties or risk being charged an additional one per cent of the home's assessed value on their final property tax bill in June. Late fees for declaring after March 16 were waived this year. About four per cent of property owners had not declared by March 16, the city said.

The city says anyone who wishes to have their VUT status reviewed can undergo a two-step process by submitting a notice of complaint and then filing a request for review. The notice of complaint form will be made available on the city's website as of May 22, once tax bills are issued.

Muhuni said additional data on the first year of the VUT will be provided to Council in a memo before the end of June. It would include how many units in the city are considered vacant and the costs incurred by the city so far.

Revenue raised from taxing vacant units will be put toward affordable housing initiatives. City staff have estimated the tax could raise $25 million over five years.