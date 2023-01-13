City of Ottawa sends second mailout on Vacant Unit Tax to homeowners

More than half of Ottawa homeowners have not filled out their Vacant Unit Tax declaration form with the city of Ottawa, as a second notice about the new tax is sent to property owners across the city.

All homeowners have until March 16 to declare whether all of their properties are occupied, even if the property is their principal residence. Owners that don't fill out the Vacant Unit Tax declaration form and property owners that state the property is vacant will pay an additional one per cent of their property's assessed value of their tax bill.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, 140,000 homeowners completed the declaration form since the city of Ottawa opened the portal on Jan. 4. That accounts for 42 per cent of the properties in Ottawa.

Earlier this week, the city launched a second direct mailing campaign to all residential property owners who are required to complete the declaration. The campaign consists of 225,000 hard copy mailouts to residential property owners who are not signed up for paperless billing and 98,000 electronic notices via email.

Deputy City Treasurer Joseph Muhuni says the city is also launching a social media campaign, online ads, and a public service announcement to remind people to fill out the declaration.

City Council approved the vacant unit tax starting in 2023. The city says the tax is an "incentive in the city's toolbox" to get vacant properties on the market to rent or sell – increasing Ottawa's housing stock. All revenues collected will go directly into the city's funding for more affordable housing.