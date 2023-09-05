City of Ottawa staff projecting $6.6M deficit by end of 2023, largely blamed on winter weather

City of Ottawa staff are projecting a $6.6-million deficit by year's end, largely because of winter weather.

According to a presentation before the finance and corporate services committee, staff said Ottawa saw above-average snowfall, freezing rain accumulation and freeze-thaw cycles this winter.

The presentation reported 221 cm of snow in 2023, above the five-year average of 175 cm, 62 hours of freezing rain, above the five-year average of 39, and 41 freeze-thaw cycles, compared to the five-year average of 36.

Ottawa saw several freezing rain events, including a significant ice storm in April.

This created a $19.7 million budget deficit in the first half of 2023, staff say.

The May 2022 derecho also continues to affect public works, with staff reporting $2.5-million worth of additional costs for cleanup up in the first half of the year, and a projected $4.5-million by the end of the year.

Deficits are partly offset by $7-million of higher investment income by the end of June and a projected $13 million by year's end. The city also found savings through job vacancies and lower discretionary spending.

Staff are also projecting an $800,000 budget deficit in stormwater services, but overall rate supported services are in the black, driven largely by increased revenue due to greater consumption and commercial properties returning to full operations, the report says.