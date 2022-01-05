City of Ottawa urges people to stay off sledding hills due to icy conditions
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
The city of Ottawa is asking residents to stay off all sledding hills on municipal property due to icy conditions.
In a statement, the city says the recent weather tends have created hazardous conditions on hills across the city, "which increase speed and decrease the ability to control and stop sleds safely."
After Ottawa received 12.6 cm of snow on Dec. 18, only 2.6 cm of snow has fallen on Ottawa over the past three weeks.
There is a chance of flurries in the forecast overnight and on Thursday, with some more snow expected Saturday night.
The city says it will announce it's safe to sled on city-sanctioned sledding hills after more snow falls and conditions improve.
There are 58 sledding hills in the city of Ottawa
