City of Prince Albert taking steps to capture population numbers in 2021 Census

The City of Prince Albert has made a promotional video and contest to encourage people to fill out the 2021 Census of Population conducted by the Government of Canada.

The city’s mayor, Greg Dionne believes Prince Albert’s population has been under-reported in past census counts and it’s led to the city losing out on the proper funding required to service their actual population. Dionne says it's affected funding transfers from the federal government such as the gas tax for road repairs.

“If we miss a hundred people, and we get $5,000 a person, we just lost $500,000. And the only way we can recover that is by putting it back on taxes,” said Dionne.

According to the reporting of the last census in 2016, the City of Prince Albert’s population was estimated at 35,926.

The mayor says the amount of people did not report living in Prince Albert but was in the thousands and supported by data collected by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) that shows there were about 42,000 people living in the city at the time.

However, the SHA stresses its count is not a population census and should not be used as such.

Dionne says Prince Albert typically increases in the summer and he also sees an increase when people move to the city to allow their children to attend school.

“We are known for our transient population, when the weather warms up, our population booms, so it’s important they get counted,” said Dionne.

Statistics Canada says the information collected by the census is used by governments to plan services. The information is converted into statistics that governments use to make decisions about employment, education, health care and economic development.

“So that’s why we encourage people to get counted because you are valuable,” said Dionne.

The city’s campaign slogan is, This is Census Year, make sure you are counted.”

Several city councillors participated in the promotional video.

The 2021 Census of opulation notice was delivered to 90 per cent of homes on May 3. The notice included a code to access the online survey. For those without Internet access, they can request a paper form by calling a toll-free number provided on the form.

“You should be proud of your city and help us get the right finances because I believe if we deserve a dime we should get a dime,” said Dionne.