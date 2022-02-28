City of Red Deer and transit union reach new 2-year collective agreement

A new two-year collective agreement between the City of Red Deer and the local transit union was officially reached on Monday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 569, with around 120 employees working in the city's transit and fleet departments, ratified the agreement on Feb. 7. City council accepted the deal in a private vote at its meeting on Monday.

The city said that the new agreement includes "several mutually beneficial changes," but wages will not increase. The collective agreement is effective from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022.

According to the city, both parties met over eight days for bargaining and completed one day of mediation.

"Negotiations were conducted in a respectful and productive manner," the city said in a statement.

Steve Bradshaw, ATU Local 569 president, congratulated the city and union negotiating teams for getting "a fair deal under the circumstances."

"It was a tough negotiation," Bradshaw added in a statement. "The employer was clearly strapped for resources and received no support from provincial sources.

"It's unfair and unreasonable to expect municipal governments to shoulder the entire burden of operating transit systems," he said.

Negotiations for a new agreement will start later this year in the fall or in early winter, Bradshaw says.