City of Regina activating snow routes

The City of Regina will put its snow routes into effect from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until 6 a.m. Sunday.

This means street parking will be prohibited during those times on roads that have the blue sign with a white snowflake.

The city said in a release those that remain street parked on a designated route will be ticketed.

The parking ban allows snow removal crews to plow roads from curb-to-curb, which improves traffic flow and makes roads more accessible for emergency vehicles.

Regina was placed under a snowfall warning Thursday afternoon with 10-20 centimetres expected to fall before Friday afternoon.

The city declares snow routes when a minimum of five centimetres of snow has accumulated from a single snowfall event.

The city added that it will use all 50 of their snow clearing vehicles to remove snow from streets.

Snow routes have been declared. ❄️



Starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, there is no parking on the snow routes until 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 6. Vehicles that remain during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed. https://t.co/zwX00fNtuw



Questions? ��306-777-7000 #YQR pic.twitter.com/1wr6KQLCh9