City of Regina activating snow routes
The City of Regina will put its snow routes into effect from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until 6 a.m. Sunday.
This means street parking will be prohibited during those times on roads that have the blue sign with a white snowflake.
The city said in a release those that remain street parked on a designated route will be ticketed.
The parking ban allows snow removal crews to plow roads from curb-to-curb, which improves traffic flow and makes roads more accessible for emergency vehicles.
Regina was placed under a snowfall warning Thursday afternoon with 10-20 centimetres expected to fall before Friday afternoon.
The city declares snow routes when a minimum of five centimetres of snow has accumulated from a single snowfall event.
The city added that it will use all 50 of their snow clearing vehicles to remove snow from streets.
