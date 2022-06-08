City of Regina discloses top paid employees for 2021

The City of Regina released its list of employee salaries for 2021.

The public accounts report, which was presented to Regina’s executive committee on Wednesday, includes the salaries of City of Regina employees, which also includes members of the Regina Police Service (RPS), Regina Public Library (RPL), among others.

The information in the report is included for employees earning $50,000 or more, which may also comprise of vacation or sick credits, allowances, membership fees or other amounts.

The highest earning employee in 2021 was Chris Holden, former city manager who earned a total of $297,951 before being dismissed by the city in February 2022.

Tim Reid, president and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) made a total of $295,423 in 2021, making him the second highest earner.

The next five highest earning City of Regina employees for 2021 were:

Evan Bray, chief of RPS, who made a total of $287,899.

Dean Rae, RPS deputy chief, who made a total of $253,719.

Diana Hawryluk, executive director of city planning and community development, who made a total of $246,005.

Barry Lacey, executive director of financial strategy and sustainability, who made a total of $243,631.

Pamela Deck, director of corporate strategy and performance, who made a total of $241,860.

The report also includes information on expenditures and grants.

The full report is available here.