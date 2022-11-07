City of Regina exceeds snow removal budget for 2022

Regina experienced another significant snowfall over the weekend with the city seeing a mixture of rain, freezing rain, and snow creating treacherous driving conditions.

The city has been working 24/7 to keep up with the conditions.

“City crews responded in storm mode to keep major roads driveable by plowing snow and applying ice control on high speed roads, high risk intersections, and emergency routes,” Tyler Bien, manager of roadway seasonal operations for the City of Regina said.

However, late snowstorms last April along with the early snow in November, has forced the city to operate their snow removal operations longer than planned.

According to Bien, Regina’s annual snow removal budget was $8.63 million for the 2022 year. However, the city has already spent $10.9 million.

“We have an additional winter reserve for years that are on seasonably higher snowfall. We will always continue to provide the service that we need to the residents,” Bien said.

With more snow expected Monday night, there are programs available for residents to use if they need help with snow removal.

SNOW ANGELS

A community program called Snow Angels is designed to help households who are unable to clear snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

Linda Rattray, the office administrator for the Cathedral Community Association said there are about 55 people needing their services.

“We have been lucky in the past having more volunteers than shovellers. However, it is looking like this year we need more volunteers,” she said.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, snow must be cleared from city sidewalks adjacent to your property within 48 hours after a snow or ice event.

According to the city, properties within the downtown area, classified as “Schedule B of the Clean Property Bylaw,” are required to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours.

Rattray said the bylaw is important to ensure resident safety on sidewalks during the winter.

“Especially in Cathedral, we try to make it walkable,” Rattray said. “We have a Safeway in the neighbourhood and a lot of elderly people need to use their walkers to get there.”

The program is operating for the third straight year and can be found in 11 communities around Regina.

“We match up volunteers with people who need help with shovelling but are not able to afford a company or teenagers to do it,” Rattray said.

The program is always looking for more volunteers to assist with shovelling and removing snow.