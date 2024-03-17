City of Regina hoping to attract more food trucks by changing mobile vendor bylaws

You may be seeing more food trucks in Regina this summer if city council gives final approval to new permit rules.

In an effort to attract more food trucks, the City of Regina is looking at changing mobile vendor bylaws, including expanding approved locations and operating hours.

The expansion of approved locations for food trucks would allow vending on all roads where the speed limit is 50 km/hr or less. It would include Pat Fiacco Plaza and all community events where the vendor has approval.

Another proposed change would expand approved operating hours and durations, allowing for a maximum time of three hours at one location.

The licensing fees would also be reduced from $1,300 to $225 for the year.

The changes passed unanimously at Wednesday’s executive council meeting and will need council approval next week to finalize the changes.

An average of nine mobile vendor licences were given out from 2014 to 2019 after the city began a pilot project in 2012. However, only four were issued from 2020 through 2022 despite waiving fees during the pandemic, and none were issued in 2023 after reinstating fees.

