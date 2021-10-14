City of Regina launching study for new indoor pool

The City of Regina is launching a feasibility study to explore the option for a new indoor pool.

The city said its Recreational Master Plan prioritizes a new pool to combat aging infrastructure, community despite for contemporary spaces and a need for year-round aquatic programming as the population increases.

The Lawson Aquatic Centre has been determined as the best location for the new pool. The studies this Fall will look at if and how the existing infrastructure fits into future plans. It will also look at timelines, costs, sustainability and desired uses.

The city said the study will include community research and consultation. The first step is an online survey that is accessible to 40,000 households selected at random. Postcards have been sent to the selected households’ mailboxes and contain an access code for the survey.

In the coming months, a second online survey will be conducted and will be available to the public.

The city said the findings of the studies will inform decisions as the project moves forward.

More information on the potential new pool can be found online.