City of Regina looking for thoughts on e-scooters

Regina residents can now share their thoughts and experiences on e-scooters.

The City of Regina released a survey on Thursday, asking for input from e-scooter users and non-users, which will be used to evaluate the program and make any adjustments for the next season.

Since the program began in April, there were 51,259 trips taken on e-scooters and over 130,000 kilometres in distance travelled through July and August in Regina, according to a release from the City of Regina.

Two companies, BIRD Canada and Neuron Mobility, launched a shared e-scooter program in June, and will continue into late October, depending on weather.

The two companies had a combined fleet of 500 e-scooters available to rent.

The survey is available until Oct. 22.