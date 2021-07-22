City of Regina offering QCX tickets at pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The City of Regina and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are hoping to entice residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering a free pass to the Queen City Exhibition.

The tickets will be available at pop-up locations set up at outdoor pools around the city. The first 5,000 people to get their first or second dose at the mobile clinics will receive a ticket.

The SHA will set up the first clinic at Maple Leaf Pool from 12-4 p.m. on Friday. The city said details on other dates and locations will be released in the coming days.