City of Regina offering QCX tickets at pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The City of Regina and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are hoping to entice residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering a free pass to the Queen City Exhibition.
The tickets will be available at pop-up locations set up at outdoor pools around the city. The first 5,000 people to get their first or second dose at the mobile clinics will receive a ticket.
The SHA will set up the first clinic at Maple Leaf Pool from 12-4 p.m. on Friday. The city said details on other dates and locations will be released in the coming days.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yet another coyote attack reported in Stanley ParkThe BC Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park, days after euthanizing four aggressive coyotes in the park last week.
-
Battling mental trauma after Barrie tornadoAs crews continue to pick up the pieces and start to rebuild what was lost in Barrie's recent tornado, officials are working towards making access to mental health support as easy as possible.
-
Canada's health minister launches national call for proposals in the Substance Use and Addictions ProgramThe federal government launched a national call on Thursday for proposals for Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.