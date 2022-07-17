City of Regina offering services as heat warning continues
As Regina remains under an extreme heat warning, the City of Regina has provided a list of cool down locations as well as food and water options for pickup.
Multiple locations throughout the city offer cool down spaces, including All Nations Hope Network, Carmichael Outreach, Regina Public Libraries, among several others. A full list can be found here.
Regina transit also provides a cool place so the city recommends flagging down a bus if the heat is getting to you. Cold water will also be available in front of the city’s fire stations.
According to the city, visiting a spray pad or pool is also a great way to beat the heat. During extreme heat warnings, spray pad hours are extended. Visit here for locations and hours.
The City of Regina has also provided a survival guide and map which can be found here.
As extreme heat can be a health risk, the city is reminding residents to be aware of symptoms that indicate heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
- dizziness or fainting
- nausea or vomiting
- headache
- heat rash
- muscle cramps
- rapid breathing and heartbeat
- extreme thirst
