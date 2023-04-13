City of Regina plans to turn former CP rail yard from gritty to pretty

The City of Regina took a step towards a temporary long-term solution for the old CP rail yards along Dewdney Avenue.

Redevelopment of the 17-acre parcel of land along Dewdney Avenue appears to have stalled so the plan is now to turn the former rail yard from gritty to pretty.

“There’s a reason why we call it the dust bowl and it is an opportunity to really take hold of a brownfield site and do something amazing with it,” said Leasa Gibbons, executive director of the Regina Warehouse District.

The city had considered the property as a possible home for a football stadium, hockey arena or ballpark. None of that has come to fruition yet so the warehouse district is proposing what is being termed a temporary long-term solution.

“There’s been a lot of projects pitched for the yards and truthfully any situation like that we really need to dress that up a little bit before someone’s going to come by and develop it,” Gibbons said.

It would start with a parking lot to serve warehouse district visitors for the next two years while Dewdney Avenue is rebuilt. Then, a park, community garden, dog area and festival space.

“Get some infrastructure in place so that it is a place where people want to host events,” Gibbons said.

The city executive committee is recommending $100,000 be earmarked to begin a temporary 10 year facility.

“It was not long ago in 2012, over 10 years that the city purchased those lands and we sit here today with nothing on it,” Gibbons said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the Regina Warehouse Districts’ proposal is a positive thing.

“I think the yards is in need of community space and activity,” she said. “Figuring out wifi and power and water and those types of things is important.”

She said it would be beneficial for businesses in the area to have a renewed space.

“I think any activation is good. I think anything where you can have community gathering together or provide space for them to enjoy the outdoors or to promote different events going on in the city … I think all of that is positive for business."

It would cost an estimated $2.5 million to put the entire plan into place, although the hope is that permanent redevelopment will begin before too much is spent on temporary measures.