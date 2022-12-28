City of Regina providing free bus rides on New Year's Eve

SGI and the City of Regina are encouraging residents to take advantage Regina Transit's free bus service on New Year’s Eve.

Free Regina Transit and Paratransit service will be provided at all stops on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Free Transit and Paratransit service will be offered to customers from 7 p.m. on December 31, 2022, to 2 a.m. on January 1, 2023. ��



Ride Free NYE and get home in a safe and reliable way. For routes and schedules visit https://t.co/77rWf0PeVS #yqr pic.twitter.com/3bCwNVBQFs

“SGI is pleased to team up with Regina Transit to let people ride for free on New Year’s Eve,” said Don Morgan, minister responsible for SGI. “Start 2023 the right way by making the choice to take a safe, sober ride home from your New Year’s celebrations.”

In 2021, about 1,800 Regina residents rode the bus for free on New Year’s Eve.

Regina Transit and SGI have offered free bus service as part of their program to get people home safely on New Year’s Eve since 1988.

For more information on routes and to see a live map, click here.