City of Regina providing free bus rides on New Year's Eve
SGI and the City of Regina are encouraging residents to take advantage Regina Transit's free bus service on New Year’s Eve.
Free Regina Transit and Paratransit service will be provided at all stops on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Free Transit and Paratransit service will be offered to customers from 7 p.m. on December 31, 2022, to 2 a.m. on January 1, 2023. ��
Ride Free NYE and get home in a safe and reliable way. For routes and schedules visit https://t.co/77rWf0PeVS #yqr pic.twitter.com/3bCwNVBQFs
“SGI is pleased to team up with Regina Transit to let people ride for free on New Year’s Eve,” said Don Morgan, minister responsible for SGI. “Start 2023 the right way by making the choice to take a safe, sober ride home from your New Year’s celebrations.”
In 2021, about 1,800 Regina residents rode the bus for free on New Year’s Eve.
Regina Transit and SGI have offered free bus service as part of their program to get people home safely on New Year’s Eve since 1988.
For more information on routes and to see a live map, click here.
-
North Bay-area goalies cheer on hometown hero at the World JuniorsWith the World Junior Hockey Championship now in full swing, the excitement about Team Canada is growing.
-
Brady landfill remains closed amid protest at entranceWinnipeg's only active landfill remains closed to the public ten days after a blockade at the facility's entrance first went into place.
-
With snow gone, collection crews working through garbage backlog in VancouverSanitation crews are working through a backlog of garbage that went uncollected during the recent winter storms, the City of Vancouver said Wednesday.
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on WinnipegThe possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identifiedA GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 16-year-old Lola May Fentie, the second victim of a fatal rollover crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.
-
Orillia rink reopens after month long closure due to Legionella linkA mechanical problem and a Legionella outbreak have kept Orillia’s Rotary Place closed since early November.
-
Saskatoon towing company 'double' booked during snowstormThe city is expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow by the end of Wednesday; coupled with what the city already received on Christmas, it’s creating trouble for drivers in the city.
-
What can Sudbury can expect weather-wise on New Year’s Eve?Environment and Climate Change Canada says that an air mass from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a stint of milder weather to the region, with temperatures expected to reach 7°C by Friday.
-
'I will make sure people stay here forever,' Sunwing rep says to Ontario family stuck in CancunA Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico “forever.”