City of Regina requires proof of vaccination for patrons of city facilities, employees

The City of Regina will require proof of vaccination from city employees as of Sept. 15.

The city is also working toward requiring proof of vaccination from all members of the public who access indoor city facilities by Sept. 20. Those unable to be vaccinated will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

On Sept. 4, mask use will once again be mandatory at indoor City of Regina buildings and on Regina Transit. The shuttle bus to and from Rider games is included in the returning mask mandate.

“The health and safety of City of Regina residents and employees is our top priority,” said Chris Holden, city manager. “Masks continue to be an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 while vaccination is the best protection against the virus. The most important way to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbours is for every eligible individual to be vaccinated.”

In a news release, the City of Regina said it is encouraged by the province’s move to include digital QR codes on the MySaskHealth vaccination record.

CITY FACILITIES ON ELECTION DAY

According to Holden, several city facilities will be used as polling stations on federal election day. He said the logistics of requiring proof of vaccination at these locations is still under review.

