Regina's affordable housing project to be led by North Central Family Centre
The City of Regina selected the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) as their partner to lead the delivery and operation of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) project, that was announced in December, 2022.
The project proposed by the NCFC is the development of a 30-unit, multi-family residential building in North Central, according to a media release from the City of Regina.
“This project is more than a building, it's about community pride, connection, inclusion, sharing and hope and will serve as a model for future housing growth," Kim Wenger, executive director of the NCFC said in the release.
The city is working with NCFC to submit a proposal to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) by March 15.
Once it is approved, the project must be completed in 18 months, which is anticipated to be in late 2024, according to the city.
“Developing new affordable housing will improve community safety and wellbeing for residents and contribute to revitalizing this neighbourhood,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said in the release.
Regina was one of 41 municipalities chosen by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.
