City of Regina set to deliver 67,000 green bins as compost program gets underway

The City of Regina is rolling out the green bins in anticipation of its new food and yard waste program.

Crews will begin delivering more than 67,000 green carts on Aug. 5. The carts will be delivered to all residents who receive city curbside waste service.

Deliveries will take place Mondays through Saturdays until all bins are handed out at the end of the month.

The green cart service starts the week of Sept. 4. Residents can search their address to check the collection schedule here.

“Our pilot program was successful and we did incorporate a bunch of feedback into the program based on the pilot,” said Janet Aird, acting director of environment for the City of Regina.

The citywide service is expected to divert about 24,000 tonnes of household waste from the landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to officials.

“About 50 per cent of your current garbage cart is organic material that can be diverted through the green cart program so we need people sorting correctly in order to achieve those,” Aird said.

Residents can dispose of food scraps, including meat, bones, dairy and greases, in the green bin. Yard waste and soiled paper such as paper towel, cardboard and tissues can also be placed in there.

“It will go to a composting facility and be turned directly into compost,” Aird said, adding the compost will be marketed, and roughly 100 cubic tonnes will be given back to residents.

When residents receive their new bin, they should cut the zip tie and bring the kitchen catcher inside their house. Each cart comes with an educational guide, a fridge magnet that includes helpful information and a few sample kitchen catcher bags.

Aird said residents can put the waste in compostable paper bags first or directly into the bin.

“We also encourage layering like using pizza boxes and your paper materials or your leaves from your yard, then food and yard waste,” Aird said, adding the layers help to ensure the materials do not stick together.

Officials recommend residents begin using their compost cart for food waste the week of Aug. 28 as collection begins the following week.

Green bin collection will happen weekly between April and October. The collection schedule will switch to biweekly from November to March.

Due to the introduction of the green bin program, all brown garbage bins will be collected biweekly year-round beginning the week of Sept. 4.

Recycling schedules will not be impacted and remain biweekly.