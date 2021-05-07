City of Regina to offer free compost until May 10

The City of Regina is offering free compost to residents until Monday, May 10, while supplies last.

The compost comes from a city pilot project, which is gathering food and yard waste from 2,800 homes for one year. The pilot began in September 2020.

The city said it reached it’s first “pile flip” at the pilot processing site in March, meaning the organic material collected has turned into compost.

“We’re very happy to be able to give away free compost for residents to use at home which is great for landscaping, flower beds and lawns,” said Kim Onrait, the city’s executive director of citizen services, in a press release.

The compost is located west of the Yard Waste Depot entrance on Fleet Street. Residents are asked to to bring their own shovels and containers, with a maximum of 60L or three, 5-gallon pails per household allowed. All residents who collect compost can enter to win a rain barrel.

The city is using the pilot project to determine how the composting process works for Regina, and what tweaks may be needed before a potential city-wide program rollout in 2023.

City Administration is expected to present a report on the pilot to Regina City Council near the end of 2021.