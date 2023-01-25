City of Regina to outline Saskatchewan Drive project with information session

The City of Regina is working to transform the City Centre through the Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project.

The project is meant to improve the function, safety, connectivity, land use, and beautification of Saskatchewan Drive from McTavish Street to Winnipeg Street, according to a release from the City of Regina.

Once finalized, the city said the project will result in a better experience for drivers and pedestrians.

City council will need to approve the plan for the corridor later in 2023. Pending approval, the design and construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.

A public information session will be held on Feb. 8, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Studio in the Cornwall Centre.

