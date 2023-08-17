City of Regina to remove 123-year-old tree, believed to be oldest in Victoria Park

The oldest tree in Regina’s Victoria Park, estimated to be 123-years-old, will be cut down by crews on Sunday.

The American Elm tree, which was planted on the north side of the park, has been declining in health and is set to be removed before it becomes a hazard to other trees and visitors to the park.

“We’ve done some ring counting and it suggests that the tree was a seedling around 1900 so a 123 year old American elm is coming down,” said Veronica Shroeder, forestry supervisor for the City of Regina.

The elm was in the path of the 1912 cyclone and may be considered the most significant tree in Regina. The city has been trying to save it but feels it now poses a risk.

“Disease wise we could have a vector for Dutch elm disease and we want to ensure that the tree is removed before that becomes a possibility,” Shroeder said.

Despite work done by crews to try to maintain the tree, it continued to deteriorate, so it was determined the tree couldn’t be saved.

“We are sad to see a part of Regina’s history and urban forest be removed, but the tree will continue to be a part of the community for years to come,” said Russell Eirich, manager of open space services.

The 123 year old elm is believed to be the oldest in Regina. Trees around the legislative building go back to the same era but are likely a few years younger.

“We think that most of our oldest trees are around the leg. and around Albert St. I do know that we removed one this year and we counted the rings and it aged it aged out at 108 years old,” said Derek Barr, supervisor of forestry for the Provincial Capital Commission.

The loss of the Wascana Park tree and now the one downtown doesn’t mean all of Regina’s old elms are about to fall.

“So elm trees can live a lot longer, up to 300 years in a lot of the world so we really don’t know how long they are going to live yet. We just haven’t had the chance to experience elm trees being here for 200 years to know if they are going to last 200 years,” Barr said.

Some Victoria Park users understand the city’s decision.

“I think it’s just natural because the tree is too sick. It’s clear that they’ve been cutting down branches over the years,” said Emmanuel Masson.

Wood will be donated to a local Indigenous community to be used for ceremonies, and the trunk will be saved as potential material for a community-based art project.

Crews plant trees each spring and fall where trees have been removed.