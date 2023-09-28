City of Regina unveils new inclusive playground and splash pad in Glencairn

Thanks to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart charity, children in east Regina now have a brand new playground and spray pad to enjoy.

The grand opening was a high-profile event. While the mayor and other dignitaries spoke - dozens of kids of all ages descended on the new play structures.

Funding for the project was provided by local Canadian Tire locations in the Queen City as well as the Jumpstart charity.

The newest project is one of several playgrounds put up by Jumpstart across the country.

The City of Regina provided the land and now owns the facility and will be responsible for maintaining it for years to come.

With an inclusive design, the playground will have the ability to host kids of all abilities.

“They’re able to make their way to all different components of the playground. As you can see, the surfacing, the sidewalks go right up to the playground,” said Glenn McLean, a representative for Jumpstart.

“From a visibility perspective, you can see the colour differentiation between where the playground starts and the sidewalk ends. You have the double-wide ramps where wheelchairs can go up to access the different components.”

The Jumpstart program is also active in Saskatoon at the moment. With a new basketball court opening at River Landing in the coming days.

With files from Gareth Dillistone.