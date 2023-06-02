City of Regina works with North Central Family Centre on rapid housing project

Summer weather has brought an increase in the number of people living on the streets of Regina. Tents have been popping up near the downtown as agencies search for housing.

Derek and Chrissy have been living in Regina for over a decade. They have fallen on hard times and are living on the street.

“I’ve been beaten up on the street twice. I can’t get into the shelter. I can’t find a home,” Chrissy told CTV News.

“We got robbed five times already and, you know, they take everything,” Derek said.

They are part of a growing number of people with nowhere to live. Tents are popping up in several places in the Heritage Neighbourhood. Shylo Stevenson, director of The Comeback Society, says the situation is becoming more visible.

“There are supports and services in place but one of the biggest barriers that our relatives on the street face is obtaining identification and so with ID, the lack of support to get ID is one of the biggest barriers for them to get into supportive living,” he explained.

There is temporary help at shelters and the city is working on another rapid housing project. It has partnered with the federal government and the North Central Family Centre to build a complex at 5th Avenue and Angus Street.

Kim Wenger, executive director of the North Central Family Centre, said the complex would have programming and support services.

“We’ll be moving our housing and outreach team over there, along with our youth employment program but we’ll also be looking to partner with various organizations throughout the city who are doing great work as well to offer cultural programming, supportive programming, or counselling.”

Social Services provides emergency housing but many end up back on the street. Until more supportive housing comes online, the situation continues.

The project is anticipated to be completed in late 2024, according to the city.