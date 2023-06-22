City of Saint John honours National Indigenous Peoples Day with flag raising

Residents of Saint John, N.B., celebrated National Indigenous People Day on Wednesday with a flag raising ceremony.

More than 50 people attended the event, which saw both the Wolastoqey and Mi’kmaq Grand Council flags raised at Saint John City Hall.

Representatives from the First Nations and Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon made brief remarks at the ceremony.

Residents first met at King’s Square in Uptown Saint John before an Indigenous drum procession led people down King Street to city hall.

A drum circle, accompanied by traditional songs, followed the flag raising.

To begin the day of festivities, a sacred fire was lit at Tucker Park Beach at 5:30 a.m.

The sacred fire is an Indigenous traditional wellness approach, considered to be a doorway that opens to the spiritual realm, offering those a chance to connect with their ancestors.

Elder Chris Brooks was on site to help monitor the fire, and answer any questions residents may have had.

National Indigenous Peoples Day recognizes and celebrates the history, heritage, resilience, and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people across Canada.