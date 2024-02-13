City of Sarnia and firefighters union ratify new contract
The Sarnia Professional Firefighters Association (SPFFA) and the City of Sarnia have ratified a new four-year contract.
The contract was ratified Monday by Sarnia city councillors.
According to a statement from the city, the new contract establishes an annual 3.25 per cent wage increase for Sarnia Fire Rescue staff over the next four years, "ensuring compensation keeps up with continued high inflation."
“I believe that we’ve come to a settlement that is fair and equitable for all parties involved,” said SPFFA president Matt Madere.
The previous contract for the SPFFA expired on Dec. 31, 2023. Negotiations began in late 2023, with the new contract expiring Dec. 31, 2027.
The City of Sarnia said it is continuing negotiations which began in the fall of last year with several of its other employee groups — specifically, CUPE 3690, CUPE 2713 and CUPE 153.
