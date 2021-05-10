City of Sarnia to spray for gypsy moths next week
The City of Sarnia will start its gypsy moth control program with aerial spraying next week.
Roughly 49 hectares will be sprayed starting Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Residents in the affected areas have been notified
A twin engine helicopter will be used and some brief road closures could occur during spraying.
The project is weather-permitting and if conditions are not right, the spray will be called off and officials will notify the public of the new date.
A second spray will take place within five to ten days of the first spray, weather depending.
