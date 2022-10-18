City of Saskatoon adds $10 million to budget for Harry Bailey upgrades
Funding from the federal government has enabled Saskatoon’s Finance Committee to recomment over $10 million in additional upgrades to the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre.
The estimated project cost is $13.4 million, with the $10 million in funding from the Government of Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Building program.
The City already approved $3.5 million from its Civic Buildings Comprehensive Maintenance Reserve for the project.
The federal injection of $10 million enables the city to expand the work being done on the building, according to the finance committee.
Harry Baily will be getting a replacement of the 50-metre pool basin, water treatment system, a portion of the roof and upgrades to the building’s mechanical system, insulation and vapour barrier.
According to city documents, the pool was built in 1976 and has the highest energy use intensity of all Saskatoon’s recreation facilities.
The facility will close on Dec. 1 to begin the work, which is expected to take 18 months.
Renovations will give Harry Bailey 40 more years of use, the city says.
The budget expansion will be presented to council for a vote later this month.
