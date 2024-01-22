City of Saskatoon crews clear snowy streets after 5 cm overnight
City crews were out clearing snowy streets after Saskatoon woke up to five centimetres of snow.
Declaring its second "snow event" of the season Monday morning, the city said contractors were called in to assist in cleaning up — with a total of 22 graders, 15 sanders, nine plows, and five sidewalk plows on the job.
According to the city, the crews will follow the city's priority street guidelines.
Priority One streets will be the first to be cleared. This includes Circle Drive and streets with three lanes each way like Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street, and College Drive.
Next, the crews will focus on Priority Two roadways: arterials with double lanes and bus routes as well as double-lane streets like Clarence Avenue, McKercher Drive, and Millar Avenue.
Crews will then turn their attention to Priority 3 roadways, which include collector streets like Louise Avenue, Howell Avenue, and Main Street, and remaining Business Improvement District streets and school zones.
The city is urging drivers to be aware of changing weather that can affect road and sidewalk conditions and to adjust their driving for the conditions.
-
New art exhibit celebrates Remai Modern’s collection growthA new exhibit at the Remai Modern is celebrating the art gallery’s growth.
-
Internationally recognized choreographer joins Alberta Ballet as new artistic directorHis work has graced the stages of his native Italy and Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre. Now, Francesco Ventriglia's work will play out on the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium.
-
City planning to convert S.E. LRT station parking lot into affordable housingThe City of Calgary is drafting up preliminary plans to convert the Franklin LRT station south parking lot into hundreds of affordable housing units, but some community members are expressing concerns over losing the busy space.
-
Man pleads guilty to harassment after selfie at dying Windsor man’s bedsideA London, Ont., man has plead guilty to harassment after taking a selfie at a dying man’s bedside in Windsor.
-
Man charged after one person bear-sprayed during fight at Union StationA 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly using a bear spray during an altercation at Union Station, resulting in the evacuation of a portion of the downtown transit hub Monday night.
-
Two Toronto-area school boards reschedule upcoming PA days due to solar eclipse risksThe 2024 total solar eclipse and its potential risks have forced two school boards west of Toronto to reschedule their professional activity days in April, according to officials.
-
B.C. woman admitted to killing and dismembering boyfriend, her former boss tells courtThe former boss of a Nanaimo, B.C., woman accused of killing her boyfriend and dismembering his body says the employee admitted to the crime over a phone call.
-
Three Italians named as victims in helicopter crash near Terrace, B.C.Three Italians have been identified as the victims in the crash of a helicopter outside Terrace, B.C.
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job backA Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back