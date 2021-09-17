City of Saskatoon launching mandatory COVID-19 testing program for staff

Staff who report to the workplace for the City of Saskatoon will soon be required to take regular mandatory COVID-19 rapid tests.

The program will launch Oct. 4 and those who are fully vaccinated and have shared their vaccination status will have “adjustments,” the city said in a news release.

The city says it will look into the impact of civic facilities, programs and services once “full details of the proof of vaccination system and technology are shared by the province.”

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe announced the government would be mandating masks indoors, starting Friday, and a proof-of-vaccination system on Oct. 1.

At the start of the month, a city council-approved mask requirement came into effect at civic facilities and on Saskatoon Transit.

In accordance with Thursday's announcement, athletes under the age of 18 are exempt from the masking order for indoor athletics while they’re actively playing.

There were efforts underway to tweak the rules to allow athletes to remove masks during play.

However, the introduction of the provincial masking mandate means council no longer has to make a decision on the matter.

The city says masking in venues hosting youth athletics will remain mandatory for general entry.