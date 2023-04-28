City of Saskatoon observes National Day of Mourning for workers

The City of Saskatoon will lower flags on Friday to honour the National Day of Mourning, according to a news release from the city.

Flags at all city facilities will fly at half-mast throughout the day to recognize workers who have been killed or injured on the job.

Last year, 39 workplace deaths were reported in Saskatchewan, according to the Workers' Compensation Board.

The names of those who lost their lives will be read out in the Saskatchewan legislature to record them into the public record, according to a WorkSafe Saskatchewan news release.

The National Day of Mourning was first marked in 1984 by the Canadian Union of Public Employees. The Workers Mourning Day Act was passed in Parliament in December 1991, WorkSafe said.

Approximately 80 countries around the world also observe this day.