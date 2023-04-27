City of Saskatoon secures interim organic waste facility
The City of Saskatoon has secured an organic waste materials site at the Loraas facility north of Saskatoon in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park.
The announcement came after the RM of Corman Park denied a discretionary use application from Green Prairie Environmental to use it's site in the RM of Corman Park.
The partnership with Loraas was part of a contingency plan that was pre-set, the city said in a news release.
“The City has now finalized the contingency plan for green cart processing. Organics materials will be hauled to Loraas for processing on an interim basis as we continue to work with GPE to confirm alternate plans to fulfill their requirements under the contract,” said Angela Gardiner, General Manager of Utilities & Environment.
“Residents should know that any extra cost of the contingency plan will be carried by GPE and not the City. Green cart collections will begin Monday as planned.”
The city said the changes will not change the type of materials that can be put in the green bins.
Collection begins Monday, May 1, the release said.
