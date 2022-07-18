City of Saskatoon sees expansion of GPS tech, online forms: report

The City of Saskatoon has released its 2021 Service, Savings and Sustainability Report, outlining work the city has done on efficiencies, cost-cutting, enhancing services for residents, and making sustainability improvements.

“The Triple S report is been a long-standing report that the city's done to really start to show what the city staff have done in terms of savings and projects that are working on making a more sustainable future,” said chief strategy & transformation officer Celene Anger.

The report says the city became more efficient in expanding GPS technology from city-owned equipment to contractor snow clearing equipment, adopting multi-year budgeting, moving appeal forms online, and creating new hybrid meeting spaces through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last two years with the pandemic there's been a lot of changing protocols, so not only have the staff had to do the day-to-day service and maintaining, but they've also had to change protocols midstream while also looking to improve the way we do customer service or to provide additional improvements or continue our continuous improvement initiatives in whatever area of focus that they have,” said Anger.

The report also included two civic surveys, which Anger says inform the city’s strategic planning process.

The survey revealed residents believe the city needs to improve snow and ice road maintenance, maintenance of major roadways and freeways, traffic management, street maintenance, accessibility of infrastructure for people with disabilities, and planning for growth and development.

Residents say areas of strength include quality of drinking water, reliability of electrical services, fire protection, police services, garbage collection, speed of water main breaks and repairs, recycling, and maintenance of city parks.